Petrol nears Rs 102/L in Delhi, diesel marginally down: Check rates in your city

Petrol prices across the country were hiked on Monday while diesel prices came down marginally after the months-long surge in the prices that have sparked protests in various states.

Petrol price was up 28 paise in the national capital and cost of diesel reduced marginally, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 89.72 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, petrol is priced Rs 104.58 and diesel stood at Rs 95.09.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 107.20 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.29.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.35 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.81 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.