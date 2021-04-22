PIL filed in Supreme Court for inquiry into Nashik incident

PIL filed in SC for inquiry into Nashik incident

The plea by NGO 'Save Them India Foundation' asked the court to ensure registration of criminal case

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2021, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 19:56 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday for a direction to set up a judicial inquiry commission to enquire into the oxygen leak case at a Nashik hospital which claimed the lives of 24 patients.

The plea by NGO 'Save Them India Foundation' asked the court to ensure registration of criminal case with regard to the incident at Zakir Hussain Municipality Hospital at Nashik on Wednesday.

Besides, the petitioner also asked the court to direct each state to set up a high-powered panel to channelise and administer the distribution policies with regard to oxygen, Ramdesivir drug, allocation of beds in the hospitals, and vaccination.

It claimed non-action by states in administering distribution policy for the Remdesivir drug and medical oxygen has resulted in the greater consequence in the form of illegal black market and hoarding and arbitrary pricing, making people to suffer during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
 

Supreme Court
COVID-19
Coronavirus
medical oxygen
Nashik
Maharashtra

