Plea filed in SC for action against Justice Katju for derogatory statements before London court

A plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking initiation of legal action against former top court judge, Justice (retired) Markandey Katju for tarnishing the image of entire judicial system of the country by his deposition before a court in the United Kingdom in the case of Nirav Modi.

Petitioner Nand Kishore Garg, a Delhi BJP leader, contended Justice Katju by his statements had cast aspersion on the judiciary and questioned its integrity, and eroded the faith of the common people.

Justice Katju on Friday, last deposed in extradition proceedings before the Westminster Magistrate Court in London. He said the judiciary in India was corrupt and investigation agencies subservient to the central government. Notably, diamond merchant Modi is accused of duping banks of Rs 13,000 crore along with Mehul Choksi.

The PIL, filed before the court by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi on behalf of Garg, claimed the allegation, made by Justice Katju that 50% judiciary is corrupt in India and therefore a fair justice is not possible for fugitive accused Nirav Modi in India, was highly derogatory.

Such derogatory deposition made the entire judiciary suspect in the eyes of the international community, the petition said.

"It is high time that the Indian judiciary must come up with exemplary action against those people who are routinely lowering down the integrity of the judicial system by levelling extremely atrocious and fake allegation for their personal publicity," the plea stated.

Besides seeking action against Justice Katju, the petitioner also sought to lay down a broad guideline on issues of public criticism and maligning of the judicial system and its serving judges especially from those who served the highest institution of the country.

The petitioner also sought a direction that a high powered court-monitored committee may be set up to look into the highly contemptuous and disparaging remarks made by the former Judge.