Plea filed in SC for using PM Cares Fund for Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen plants

The PIL also asked the court to direct state governments to set up electric and other crematoriums in all cities

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 17:15 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters file photo

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to utilise PM Cares Fund to procure Covid-19 vaccines, install oxygen plants and other essential equipment at 738 district hospitals across the country.

The plea, filed by advocate Viplava Sharma, also asked the court to direct the central and state governments to ensure that all the private/charitable hospitals within their respective jurisdiction procure, install and commission facilities to provide medical grade oxygen to their patients.

Besides, the PIL also asked the court to direct state governments to set up electric and other crematoriums in all cities and also maintain and improve the condition of existing facilities.

It was already announced on April 25 that PM Cares Fund would allocate money to set up 551 oxygen plants using pressure swing adsorption at public health facilities.

The petitioner challenged the April 24 notification issued by the central government to the extent it capped the exemption from import duty granted to medical equipment, for a period of three months.

"Three month time period is too short a period from the standpoint of logistics involved in importing these highly sophisticated medical equipment in India by over 300 concerned notable hospitals throughout the country," it contended.

The plea also urged that Members of Parliament (MP) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) of all states should be directed to spend their MP/MLA funds in a disciplined manner with full transparency to best serve their respective constituency.

