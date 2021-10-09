Plea urges CJI to take cognisance of killing of Hindu, Sikh minorities in Kashmir

A petition has been sent to Chief of Justice of India N V Ramana against "target killings" of Hindu and Sikh minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Delhi-based advocate demanded adequate protection to minorities over there and Rs one crore compensation and a government job to the members of the recent victims.

In his plea, lawyer Vineet Jindal said that in five days, seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir, including those from the Sikh and Hindu communities.

“The target killings of Pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo, Supinder Kaur, Sikh principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar district, and Deepak Chand, a Hindu teacher of the same school has evoked a feeling of agony, fear and insecurity among the minorities of Hindu and Sikhs residing in Kashmir,” his letter petition stated.

The plea said that the targeted killing of the members of minority communities had once again reminded of the gory incident of massacre of 36 Sikhs in Chattisinghpora village of Anantnag in 2000.

“Many government employees who returned to the Valley after being given jobs under the Prime Minister's special employment scheme for Kashmiri migrants have quietly left accommodations with the fear of losing their lives and for the sake of their families well-being,” it claimed.

Referring to Article 21 of the Constitution that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law, the plea said the acts of killings called for an act of creating and adopting a comprehensive mechanism to secure the lives of the minorities.

The plea asked the top court to give directions to the Centre to provide adequate security to Hindu and Sikh minorities in Kashmir on an immediate basis. It also demanding establishing a special delegated unit to structure and administer a system to ensure the safety and security of minority groups in Kashmir.

It also asked the court to issue direction to a national agency to investigate the recent killing of Hindu and Sikh minorities, and also grant Rs one crore as compensation to the families of the victims along with a government job to one of the family members.

