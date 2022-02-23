PM asks states to work with timeline on completion of projects

As India begins digital mapping of all its 6 lakh villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked state governments to work with a timeline for linking land records and demarcating residences and land in villages.

At a webinar on Budget impact in rural India, he said digital connectivity of villages is his government's priority.

"Svamitva Scheme is helping in properly demarcating residences and land in villages as more than 40 lakh property cards have been issued. With measures like Unique land identification PIN, the dependence of rural people on the revenue officials will decrease, Modi said asking state governments to work with a timeline for linking land records and demarcation solutions with modern technology.

“For achieving 100% coverage in different schemes, we will have to focus on new technology, so that projects get completed with speed and quality is not compromised," he said adding, “if all states take up time bound works, it would be helpful for the people and rural businesses".

The Prime Minister said more than the availability of money, it is the presence of siloes and lack of convergence that is leading to delays and other problems.

On digital connectivity, Modi pointed out that it is no longer a mere aspiration but has become a necessity.

“Broadband will not only provide facilities in the villages but will also create a big pool of skilled youth in the villages, it will expand the service sector to increase capabilities in the country. He also emphasized the need for awareness regarding the proper use of the broadband capabilities where the work is already completed.

Watch the latest DH videos: