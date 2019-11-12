PM extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, saying it is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.
"Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society. pic.twitter.com/8LLUU0a3Jg
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2019
Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus.
