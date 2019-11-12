PM extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniv

  Nov 12 2019, 11:06am ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2019, 11:21am ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (PIB/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, saying it is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society. 

"Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. 

