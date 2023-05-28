PM hopes new Parliament building will serve as cradle of empowerment

Soon after inaugurating the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoped that the iconic building becomes a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.
May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress, he said.
Also Read: 'Self-glorifying authoritarian' PM inaugurates new Parliament building: Congress
"As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress," the prime minister tweeted.
As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/zzGuRoHrUS
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023
He also shared pictures of the inaugural event held this morning.
