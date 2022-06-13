PM Modi bats for Yoga and its global popularity

PM Modi bats for Yoga and its global popularity

People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice yoga and talk about how it has helped them, he said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2022, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 11:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Dehradun. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of the eighth International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. 

People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice yoga and talk about how it has helped them, he said in a tweet.

Modi also posted a video which highlighted various details and benefits of the ancient Indian practice, and also carried snippets of his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Subsequently, June 21 was adopted as the International Yoga Day.

Narendra Modi
Yoga
International Yoga Day

