PM Modi bats for Yoga and its global popularity

Ahead of the eighth International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally.
People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice yoga and talk about how it has helped them, he said in a tweet.
In the last few years, Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice Yoga and talk about how it has helped them. https://t.co/UESTuNPNbW
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2022
Modi also posted a video which highlighted various details and benefits of the ancient Indian practice, and also carried snippets of his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Subsequently, June 21 was adopted as the International Yoga Day.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works
DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?
Western Ghats: It is time to act
Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru
Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker
DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?
Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season
How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment