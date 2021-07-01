PM Modi chimes in on Tweet of Afghan envoy to India

A tweet by Kabul’s envoy to New Delhi, Farid Mamundzay, lauding a doctor in the national capital caught the eyes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it an example of the friendly relations between India and Afghanistan.

Mamundzay tweeted in Hindi about his experience with a doctor in New Delhi. The doctor declined to accept fees from him after learning that he was the ambassador of Afghanistan to India. “I cannot take fees from a brother,” Kabul’s envoy to New Delhi quoted the doctor in his tweet and then added: “This is India: Love, Respect, Compassion and Values. For you, my friend, Afghans cry a little less, smile a little more and feel very well.”

कुछ दिन पहले मैं इलाज के लिए एक डॉक्टर के पास गया था।

यह जानने पर कि मैं भारत में अफ़ग़ान राजदूत हूँ, डॉक्टर ने मेरे इलाज के लिए कोई भी भुगतान स्वीकार करने से इनकार कर दिया।

जब मैंने कारण पूछा तो मुझे बताया गया कि मैं अफगानिस्तान के लिए बहुत कम कर सकता हूं और यानी 1/2 — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) June 30, 2021

Modi replied to the tweet from Mamundzay on Thursday as he took to Twitter to greet the medics on the occasion of the National Doctors’ Day. He wrote what Kabul’s envoy to New Delhi shared about his experience with the doctor was the essence of the relations between India and Afghanistan.

आप @BalkaurDhillon के हरिपुरा भी जाइए और गुजरात के हरिपुरा भी जाइए, वो भी अपने आप में इतिहास समेटे हुए है। मेरे भारत के एक डॉक्टर के साथ का अपना अनुभव आपने जो शेयर किया है, वो भारत-अफगानिस्तान के रिश्तों की खुशबू की एक महक है। https://t.co/gnoWKI5iOh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

Mamundzay thanked the Prime Minister for sparing time from his busy schedule to reply to his tweet. “Good friends are like stars. You don’t see them always, but you know they are always there for you. That’s the story of relations between people of India and Afghanistan”

A Twitter user Balkaur Singh Dhillon replied to the tweet of Mamundzay and invited him to visit his village Haripura. When Mamundzay asked if he was talking about Haripura in Gujarat, Dhillon clarified that his village was in Rajasthan. Modi took note of the conversation between Mamundzay and Dhillon on Twitter and posted: “You can visit Rajasthan’s Haripura or Gujarat’s Haripura, which too is a historical place”.