PM Modi condoles ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's demise

Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79.

  Jul 18 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the passing away of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, and said "we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala".

Read what other prominent leaders have to say

In a tweet, Modi said, "I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace".

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post.

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two-day mourning as a mark of respect for the former chief minister.

