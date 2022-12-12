PM Modi greets Pawar on his birthday

PM Modi greets Pawar on his birthday

Pawar is one of the most experienced leaders in the country, having served as chief minister of his state and as a union minister in different governments at the Centre

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 12:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Nationalist Congress Party president and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar on his 82nd birthday.

Pawar is one of the most experienced leaders in the country, having served as chief minister of his state and as a union minister in different governments at the Centre. 

He is also known for his links across the parties and enjoys a stature independent of his party's regional influence.  

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Sharad Pawar

What's Brewing

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

Bengaluru schools work to wean kids off social media

Bengaluru schools work to wean kids off social media

How to plan your finances better

How to plan your finances better

5 strategies to know for retiring early

5 strategies to know for retiring early

 