PM Modi greets people on Dhanteras

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 02 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 13:03 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday. 

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities, and people consider it as an auspicious day to buy gold or utensils. 

The day is also observed by believers as the birth anniversary of Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda. 

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Dhanteras."

