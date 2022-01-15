PM Modi hails Ayush Ministry's 'Surya Namaskar' event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible.

Hailing the initiative of elite athletes taking people step by step through the 'Surya Namaskar' for fitness and positivity, Prime Minister Modi said the ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping fit and boosting immunity.

"This is a great effort to do so," he said, tagging a Sports Authority of India tweet urging people to join in as India's elite athletes make a step by step demonstration of Surya Namaskar.

"At the same time, I again appeal to you all to follow all Covid-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible," Modi said.

The Ayush Ministry observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday in which more than one crore people from across the world, including India, performed the 'yoga asanas' to keep themselves safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said.

