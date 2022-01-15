PM Modi hails Ayush Ministry's 'Surya Namaskar' event

PM Modi hails Ayush Ministry's 'Surya Namaskar' event

The Ayush Ministry observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2022, 03:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 03:22 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible.

Hailing the initiative of elite athletes taking people step by step through the 'Surya Namaskar' for fitness and positivity, Prime Minister Modi said the ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping fit and boosting immunity. 

Also read: Different festivals being celebrated today signify India's vibrant cultural diversity: PM Modi

"This is a great effort to do so," he said, tagging a Sports Authority of India tweet urging people to join in as India's elite athletes make a step by step demonstration of Surya Namaskar.

"At the same time, I again appeal to you all to follow all Covid-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible," Modi said.

The Ayush Ministry observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday in which more than one crore people from across the world, including India, performed the 'yoga asanas' to keep themselves safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

SPORTS AUTHORITY OF India
Narendra Modi
India News
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK hands over illegally removed ancient idol to India

UK hands over illegally removed ancient idol to India

A portable shelter for emergencies

A portable shelter for emergencies

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

 