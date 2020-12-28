PM Modi inaugrates driverless metro in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Monday.
He also launched the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line.
Next-generation infrastructure for Delhi. Watch. https://t.co/LK789BkE3x
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2020
