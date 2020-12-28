PM Modi inaugrates driverless metro in Delhi

PM Modi inaugrates driverless metro in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 28 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 11:31 ist
Credit: Video screengrab from Twitter/ @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Monday.

He also launched the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line.

 

Narendra Modi
Delhi
Delhi Metro

