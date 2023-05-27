PM meets Adheenams day before inaugurating Parliament

PM Modi meets Adheenams day before inaugurating Parliament building

Modi received the Sengol from them

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 20:49 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 20:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives 'Sengol' from an Adheenam on eve of new Parliament building inauguration. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him special gifts including the 'Sengol' amid chanting of 'mantras'.

Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them.

Read | Congress reduced 'Sengol' to a 'walking stick': Shah

The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours.

On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.

Parliament
India News
Narendra Modi

