PM Modi meets Adheenams day before inaugurating Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him special gifts including the 'Sengol' amid chanting of 'mantras'.

VIDEO | Several Adheenam priests handed over the Sengol to PM Modi ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gr3d0hggtl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2023

Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them.

The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours.

On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.