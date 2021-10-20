PM Modi pays tribute to Maharishi Valmiki on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the Ramayana, on his birth anniversary.
His emphasis on social empowerment is an inspiration, the prime minister said.
"I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us," he said.
I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us. pic.twitter.com/Q9NMTEkzwt
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2021
