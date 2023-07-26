PM Modi pays tributes to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the bravery of India's unparalleled warriors who will always remain a source of inspiration to the people of the country, the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Jai Hind," Modi said.

कारगिल विजय दिवस भारत के उन अद्भुत पराक्रमियों की शौर्यगाथा को सामने लाता है, जो देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणाशक्ति बने रहेंगे। इस विशेष दिवस पर मैं उनका हृदय से नमन और वंदन करता हूं। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2023

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's win over its neighbour.