PM Modi pays tributes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

PM Modi pays tributes to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's win over its neighbour.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 09:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the bravery of India's unparalleled warriors who will always remain a source of inspiration to the people of the country, the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also read | Army Chief interacts with veterans, 'Veer Naris', gallantry award recipients on eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas

"Jai Hind," Modi said.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's win over its neighbour.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

 