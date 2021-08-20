Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Gandhi was born in 1944 and served as the prime minister during 1984-89

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 12:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. 

Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.

Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Rajiv Gandhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

 