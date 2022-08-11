PM Modi shares 'greetings' for Raksha Bandhan

The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2022, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 10:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Also Read | From sister to brother, gift of a kidney - and a healthy life

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Modi tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Narendra Modi
Raksha Bandhan
India News
Festivals

