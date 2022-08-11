PM Modi shares 'greetings' for Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.
"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Modi tweeted.
आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022
