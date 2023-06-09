PM thanks Saudi Crown Price for help during Sudan evacs

PM Modi thanks Saudi Crown Prince for help during evacuation of Indians from Sudan

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 02:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 02:59 ist
PM Modi (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Credit: Agency Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and thanked him for his country's "excellent support" during evacuation of Indians from Sudan in April, while also conveying best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage. 

During the telephonic conversation, the leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Modi thanked Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia's "excellent support" during evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah in April 2023, the statement said. 

Read | Fighting worsens in Sudan despite US sanctions

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and said he looks forward to his visit to India, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said.

India had set up a transit facility at Jeddah in April to evacuate Indians from strife-torn Sudan. Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India took the evacuees from Sudan to Jeddah, from where they returned home.

