PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 07 2021, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 15:15 ist
PM Narendra Modi Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Monday.
 

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

He has also made new announcements at times in the address.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 