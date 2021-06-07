PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Monday.



Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

He has also made new announcements at times in the address.