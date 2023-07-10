PM to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award next month

PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak national award in Pune next month

It said India climbed the ladder of progress under the supreme leadership of the prime minister under the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS , Pune,
  • Jul 10 2023, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 21:50 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be conferred with the coveted Lokmanya Tilak National Award named after the revolutionary freedom fighter and nationalist. 

The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust  will formally present the award to Modi in Pune on 1 August.

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak (23 July 1856 – 1 August 1920) was among the Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate nationalists. 

The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust President Deepak Tilak said that the award would be conferred on 1 August, which is the 103rd death anniversary of Tilak.

This would be the 41st edition of the award.

“India climbed the ladder of progress under the supreme leadership of the prime minister under the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Modi awakened the feeling of patriotism among citizens and put India on the global map. Considering his perseverance and efforts, and highlighting his work, the trustees of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust have unanimously selected him for this award,” a release.

NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar has been invited to the award ceremony as the chief guest.  Others who are expected to be present include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Other awardees include  former Prime Ministers - Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar, Rahul Bajaj, Cyrus Poonawalla.

