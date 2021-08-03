PM Modi to chair debate at UNSC on August 9

PM Modi to chair debate at UNSC on August 9

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2021, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 06:17 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually preside over an open debate on maritime security at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 9.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will chair an open debate at the UN Security Council.

India is holding the presidency of the UNSC for August.

"PM @narendramodi will Chair Open Debate on 'Maintenance of  international peace and security: Maritime security' in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate. #PMChairsUNSC #IndiainUNSC," he said.

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.

It is India's seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
BJP
UNSC
World news
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

Covid may lock Indian women out of job market for years

Covid may lock Indian women out of job market for years

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

 