PM to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia in May

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21

Modi will be in Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the G7 summit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 21:23 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 22:22 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

Modi will be in Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the G7 summit.

The MEA said the prime minister will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; and food, fertiliser and energy security.

Also Read | PM Modi's US visit 'historic', good for world: Ambassador Sandhu

From Japan, Modi will then travel to Port Moresby where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22, the MEA said in a statement.

On the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Sydney in Australia from May 22 to 24 to attend the Quad summit.

The summit, being hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will also be attended by US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Australia
Papua New Guinea
Japan
G7
G7 summit
Quad
Quadrilateral Security Dialogue

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

 