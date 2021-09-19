PM Modi to put his mementos, gifts for auction

PM Modi urges people to take part in auction of gifts, mementos received by him

The proceeds would go to the 'Namami Gange' initiative

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 14:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take part in the auction of several gifts and mementos that he has received over the years, and said the proceeds would go to the 'Namami Gange' initiative.

Sports equipment and gears of India's Olympics and  Paralympics stars, including badminton rackets of Krishna Nagar and S L Yathiraj, Neeraj Chopra's javelin and gloves of Lovlina Borgohain, are among the mementos that are drawing the maximum bids in an e-auction by the Culture Ministry.

"Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction," Modi tweeted.

The proceeds would go to the 'Namami Gange' initiative, he added.

The Namami Gange Mission is aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the River Ganga.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Sport and culture: An evolutionary tale

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Karnataka rolls the dice: Game over for online betting?

Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

Musk soars while Bezos sues in the new space race

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

 