PM Modi wishes Nepalese counterpart Oli speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli a speedy recovery following his recent surgery and offered him all possible assistance for further treatment, official sources said on Monday.

67-year-old Oli underwent an appendicitis surgery last week amid growing concerns over his worsening renal health.

In a letter to Oli, Modi, on behalf of the government and people of India, offered him all possible help and assistance for further medical attention and advice, the sources said.

Oli underwent a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. He has been visiting hospitals abroad for health check-ups ever since.

In the letter, Modi wished Oli a speedy and full recovery, the sources said, adding he conveyed that as a close friend of Nepal, India was ready to extend all possible help to the Nepalese leader.

Modi also acknowledged that Oli's leadership and their remarkable partnership has been of immense benefit to the people of both countries.

The sources said Modi conveyed that he looks forward to continuing working with PM Oli to take India-Nepal relationship to newer heights.