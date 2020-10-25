PM Narendra Modi greets people on Vijaya Dashami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Sunday.

"Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet.

सभी देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। बुराई पर अच्छाई और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का यह महापर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई प्रेरणा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

The country is celebrating Vijaya Dashami amid restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.