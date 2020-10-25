PM Narendra Modi greets people on Vijaya Dashami

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 25 2020, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 10:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Sunday.

"Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet.

The country is celebrating Vijaya Dashami amid restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Dussehra
Dasara
Narendra Modi

