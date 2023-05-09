PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Tagore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, saying he left an indelible mark on several areas.
He said, "On the occasion of his Jayanti, my tributes to Gurudev Tagore. From art to music and from education to literature, he has left an indelible mark across several areas. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision for a prosperous, progressive and enlightened India."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2023
Tagore, a poet, playwright, composer, philosopher, painter and reformer, is also the first Asian Nobel laureate.
