PM Narendra Modi wishes people on Mahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities.
May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come, Modi wished.
Shubho Mahalaya!
We bow to Maa Durga and seek her blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021
"Shubho Mahalaya! We bow to Maa Durga and seek her blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come," he tweeted.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no
Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan
Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?
'Not out of the woods' in battle against Covid-19: WHO
DH Toon: New Delhi fails to decipher what empathy means
Pet registration in Bengaluru to soon be mandatory
How a change in diet changed Maxwell's form