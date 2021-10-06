PM Narendra Modi wishes people on Mahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities.

May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come, Modi wished.

Shubho Mahalaya! We bow to Maa Durga and seek her blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

