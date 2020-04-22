PM to hold video conference with CMs on April 27

PM Narendra to hold video conference with CMs amid coronavirus lockdown on April 27

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 21:32 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on April 27 morning on the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus, official sources said on Wednesday.

This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On April 14, the prime minister announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of coronavirus. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 