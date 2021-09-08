PM, Prez Kovind express anguish over Assam boat tragedy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2021, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 00:38 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the boat tragedy in Assam and said that all possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. 

A boat with over 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday and there could be many casualties, officials said.  

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being."

President Ram Nath Kovind also said on Wednesday he was deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in a boat accident in Assam’s Jorhat district.

“My thoughts go out to the victims, survivors and their families. Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible,” he said.

“Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in a boat accident in Jorhat, Assam. My thoughts go out to the victims, survivors and their families. Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible,” Kovind tweeted.

Narendra Modi
Assam
India News

