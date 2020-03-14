PM shares health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine

PM shares health ministry's rules on home quarantine

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 14 2020, 15:42pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to share the health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine.

"Some important information here. Do read," he said while sharing the guidelines.

The health ministry said home quarantine is meant "to protect you and your loved ones."

According to the guidelines, those quarantined at home should stay in a well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached or separate toilet.

If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it's advisable to maintain a distance of at least a metre between the two.

Quarantined individuals must stay away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and persons with comorbidities within the household as their immunity may be low.

