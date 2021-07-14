PM to inaugurate several rail projects in Gujarat

PM to inaugurate several rail projects in Gujarat on Friday

Modi will also flag off two new trains, the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and an MEMU service train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 23:33 ist
Narendra Modi file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several key railway projects in Gujarat via video-conferencing on Friday and also throw open an Aquatics and Robotics Gallery and a Nature Park in the Gujarat Science City to the public.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday said the railway projects include the newly-redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly-electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section.

Modi will also flag off two new trains, the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and an MEMU service train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

The PMO said the Gandhinagar Capital railway station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 71 crore and provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports.

Care has been taken to make it a "divyang" (differently-abled) friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts and a dedicated parking space. The complete building is designed and provided with green building rating features.

The state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme-based lighting with 32 themes and the station will also house a five-star hotel, the PMO said.

The Mahesana-Varetha gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crore, along with the electrification work at a cost of Rs 74 crore, it added.

The state-of-the-art public Aquatics Gallery consists of tanks dedicated to aquatic species from different regions of the world, along with a main tank with sharks from across the world. There is also a 28-metre walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.

The Robotics Gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics, the PMO said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Gujarat
Railways

Related videos

What's Brewing

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

 