PM wishes former Kazakhstan Prez speedy recovery from COVID-19

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Credits: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Kazakhstan's first president, Nazarbayev has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been placed in isolation, media reports said.

"My best wishes to first President of Kazakhstan  - - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for early recovery and good health. We stand with our friend and strategic partner Kazakhstan in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi tweeted.

