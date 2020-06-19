PM wishes former Kazakhstan Prez speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Kazakhstan's first president, Nazarbayev has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been placed in isolation, media reports said.
"My best wishes to first President of Kazakhstan - - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for early recovery and good health. We stand with our friend and strategic partner Kazakhstan in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi tweeted.
