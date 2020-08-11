Rahat Indori tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Poet Rahat Indori tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 11 2020, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 13:08 ist
Rahat Indori. Credit: Wikipedia

Noted poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He is admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori, 70, tweeted.

 

He is undergoing treatment in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, where the chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi told PTI that the poet has pneumonia and is being given oxygen.

Indori's son said his father is suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet wished Indori a speedy recovery.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

lyricist
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Gargling with mouthwash might lower spread of Covid-19

Gargling with mouthwash might lower spread of Covid-19

'Want world-class research infrastructure at IISc'

'Want world-class research infrastructure at IISc'

Will Saudi nuclear programme lead to bomb effort?

Will Saudi nuclear programme lead to bomb effort?

The Lead: How aviation industry is coping with Covid-19

The Lead: How aviation industry is coping with Covid-19

Being a bee is risky in Bengaluru

Being a bee is risky in Bengaluru

 