Police officers who abuse power have to face consequences after regime change: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the police officers who cosy up with the government of the day and also make money, have to pay back after the change in the ruling dispensation.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana orally said that cops, falling in such a category, must not be protected and rather they should be jailed.

Initially, the bench said that it was not inclined to grant interim protection from arrest to a suspended IPS officer from Chhattisgarh, Gurjinder Pal Singh, who is facing extortion charges. But it granted protection to him in the third case lodged against him.

The court, however, told Singh's counsel that his client cannot take protection from arrest in every case. It pointed out, things take a wrong turn when people start extracting money, as they were close to the government.

“This is what happens if you're close with the government and do these things. You have to pay back one day," the bench said.

Singh, an ADG-rank officer had earlier too moved the top court seeking protection in a case of disproportionate assets and sedition filed by the Chhattisgarh government.

On his plea, seeking protection in yet another case related to extortion, bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said, “When you're good with the government, you may extract. Then you've to pay back with interest…..”.

The bench said it is a new trend in the country.

As Singh's counsel said officers like him need protection, the bench retorted, "No, they've to go to jail”.

However, the top court, after hearing arguments, granted Singh interim protection and issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government.

It fixed the matter for further hearing on October 1.

This is the third case where Singh had moved the top court seeking protection. On August 26, the top court had granted him interim protection in other two other cases. Earlier on August 26, dealing with his similar plea, the top expressed its concern over a "disturbing trend" of police officials aligning with a political party in power, later getting targetted with criminal cases when the another regime comes into office.

