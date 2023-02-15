India Political Updates: Tipra Motha chief says 'will not be in politics' after polls
updated: Feb 15 2023, 08:15 ist
'No one above law,' says Anurag Thakur on I-T survey at BBC offices
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said no one was above the law and the Income Tax department would share details about the survey it had carried out at the offices of BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai.
Bommai's last budget has BJP's poll prospects riding on it
Chief MinisterBasavaraj Bommaiwho will be presenting the state budget on February 17 is saddled with the expectation of setting a strong poll narrative for hisparty through his budget speech, while not losing sight of the state's economic needs.
Tipra Motha chief says 'will not be in politics' after polls
Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday announced that he will quit politics after the February 16 Assembly elections and will never seek votes as ‘Bubagra’ (king).
