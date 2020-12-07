Prayers held at gurdwaras for success of farmers' agitation

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday prayed for the success of farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at various historic gurdwaras here.

The SGPC spokesperson said prayers were also offered at the gurdwaras belonging to the local committees, besides those under the direct control of the apex gurdwara body SGPC.

A prayer function was held at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbakhsh Singh inside the Golden Temple complex and was attended by religious and political personalities including the Golden Temple’s head priest, Giani Jagtar Singh, and SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.

During the prayers, Giani Jagtar Singh said, “The (farm) laws should be repealed. Guru Sahib (Almighty) should grant good sense to the government of the country so that it understands the sentiments of humanity.”

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “Today the entire nation is standing against the stubborn attitude of the government of India but it was unfortunate that the Union government is not listening to the voice of its people. Farmers have even been supported by key leaders from Canada and other countries, including the United Nations.”

“The SGPC has prayed to Guru Sahib for farmers' agitation. The voice of truth is being raised by farmers with courage, fortitude and bravery and is guided by the Sikh history,” she further said.

“The entire country is united against the agriculture laws and the role of the people of Punjab is commendable. Punjabis have always been fighting for rights and truth and Sikh history is the source of strength for such struggles,” she added.