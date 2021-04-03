President Kovind's health improving: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Kovind's health improving: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kovind underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 15:40 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI.

President Ram Nath Kovind's health condition is improving and he has been shifted from ICU to a special room in AIIMS, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

Kovind, 75, on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

"President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Nath Kovind
health
Rashtrapati Bhavan
AIIMS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You've probably never seen this colour before!

You've probably never seen this colour before!

'Meteor that killed dinosaurs created Amazon forest'

'Meteor that killed dinosaurs created Amazon forest'

 