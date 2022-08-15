President Murmu approves Gallantry awards; Army dog Axel to be honoured

Naik Devendra Pratap Singh from the Army's Rashtriya Rifles has been chosen for the Kirti Chakra award for displaying indomitable courage during an anti-terror operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in January.

Army dog Axel, who was shot dead by a terrorist in Kashmir's Baramulla district last month during an anti-terror operation, is among the list of 42 'Mention-in-Despatches' that recognise distinguished and meritorious service.

The Kirti Chakra is India's second highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra.

BSF constable Sudip Sarkar and Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite have also been conferred with the Kirti Chakra posthumously, the government said in a statement ahead of Independence Day.

It said President Droupadi Murmu has approved 107 gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day.

The President is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces. The awards include three Kirti Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President has also approved 40 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, one to Air Force personnel and another to the Army Dog, Axel (posthumously), for their significant contributions in different military operations.

The Army said Naik Devendra Pratap Singh from the Armoured Corps of 55th Batallion of Rashtriya Rifles eliminated two terrorists in an anti-terror operation in Pulwama on January 29.

It said the terrorist resorted to indiscriminate firing but Singh stood his ground and retaliated.

"Displaying indomitable courage with utter disregard to personal safety, he crawled under fire and positioned himself near target house in the line of fire within three metres from the hiding terrorists," it said.

"Terrorists rushed out of the house firing indiscriminately, lobbing grenades and came face to face with him," it said.

"Exhibiting nerves of steel and bravery of highest order, Naik Devendra Pratap Singh eliminated one terrorist on the spot and swiftly changed his position to engage fleeing terrorists thereby eliminating the second terrorist," it said.

Army dog Axel, a Belgian Malinois, was killed in Kashmir's Baramulla district soon after the canine soldier helped in spotting a terrorist.

President Murmu has approved President's Tatrakshak Medal as well.