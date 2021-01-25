President's address highlights: Nation fully committed to the welfare of our farmers, says Prez Kovind on R-Day eve

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation thanked farmers, soldiers, and healthcare workers for their contributions during the difficult year. He also said the government is completely committed to the betterment of farmers. He lauded the scientists for decoding the coronavirus and bringing the vaccine out in such short time. He also urged people to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
India "faced" an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: PresidentRamNathKovindin Republic Day speech.
Indians living abroad have been successful in various sectors. Successful people abroad are bringing a lot of respect to the nation, President Kovind said.
For police officers and security officials who protect the country while staying away from their families, I thank you and greetings of Republic Day, President Kovind said.
India is now being called the 'pharmacy of the world', President Kovind said.
I urge citizens to take the vaccine keeping in mind all the guidelines and your health conditions, President Kovind said.
Even after a year of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has emerged with complete confidence, the President said in his address.
A boost to the Startup ecosystem has helped create jobs and improve financial situation of the country, Kovind said
I am sure climate and environment will become global priority to battle future epidemics and pandemics, the President added.
The past 2020 year taught us a lot of lesson and I am sure these will be used to prevent future disasters, he said
We Indians live and die for humanity, President Kovind said in his address
Covid-19 impacted the education of the children and youth, but establishments came up with advanced technology to reach them and continue their studies, he said
I congratulate our scientists, frontline and healthcare workers. A grateful nation thanks them. Almost 1.5 lakh people have fallen victim to Covid-19, and I offer my condolences to the families of those grieving, Kovind said
For decoding the coronavirus and bringing out a vaccine in such little time, the doctors and health workers receive special greetings on Republic Day, he said.
India's soldiers on the bordershave stood strong at extreme temperatures, he said.
President remembers freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bose among others on the occasion of Republic Day.
President greets the nation on the eve of Republic Day.