Priest burnt alive over land dispute in Rajasthan

PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 14:21 ist
A temple priest died after being set on fire by five people over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Friday.

The five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in Bukna village on Wednesday. He was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition. Vaishnav succumbed to injuries on Thursday night.

“Two accused have been rounded up and are being interrogated,” SP, Karauli, Mridul Kachhawa said.

Vaishnav's family members have demanded action against the SHO, investigation by a deputy rank official, compensation and government job to a family member.

