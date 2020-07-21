Private trains: 16 firms participate in pre-application conference

Indian Railways' plan to allow private operators to run passenger trains received good response as 16 prospective applicants participated in a pre-application conference held here on Tuesday.

The issues and concerns raised by the prospective applicants were discussed and clarifications were provided by the officials of Ministry of Railways and NITI Aayog for improved clarity on the provisions of RFQ (request for qualification) and bidding framework. The queries were mainly related eligibility criteria, bid process, procurement of rakes, operations of trains and composition of clusters, said railways in a statement.

On queries on haulage charges, the railways has replied that haulage charges will be specified upfront and will be suitably indexed for the entire concession period, thereby bringing certainty in the haulage charges.

"The railways will also be providing the details of passenger traffic being handled on the routes under biding. This will enable bidders to undertake their due diligence on the project," a statement said.

The national transporter also clarified that trains to operated under the project can be either purchased or taken on lease by private entities.

Ministry of Railways will be providing written replies to queries received from the prospective applicants by July 31, 2020. The second pre-application conference is scheduled on 12 August 2020, said a statement.

The Ministry of Railways has invited 12 Request for Qualifications for private participation in operation of passenger train services over 109 origin-destination pair of routes through introduction of 151 modern trains. These trains will be in addition to the existing trains operated on the network.

This is the first initiative of private investment for running passenger trains over the Indian Railway Network and expected investment will be around Rs 30,000 crore.

As per the plan, the railways will roll out out private trains by March 2023.

The private entities for undertaking the projected will be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process comprising of Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP).