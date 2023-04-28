Projection mapping of monuments, release of comics & audio booths for Mann Ki Baat’s 100th episode

A projection mapping of 13 national monuments, including at Red Fort, Sun Temple, and Gateway of India, with audio booths and selfie spots, apart from Amar Chitra Katha comics of 12 heroes mentioned in the radio series are some of the ways through which the ministry of culture will celebrate the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat show.

An exhibition of artworks on certain themes will also be held, culture ministry secretary Govind Mohan said in a briefing on Thursday.

The projection on each of the monuments will showcase the historical, architectural importance and distinctiveness of the region, highlighting the diversity of India as a country, Mohan said.

Audio booths where visitors can listen to past episodes of the programme, photo booths to capture selfies, and message booths to share suggestions for future episodes will be in these monuments. The list of monuments and locations includes the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Gwalior Fort, Golconda Fort, Vellore Fort, Navatangarh Fort, Ramnagar Palace, Residency Building, Ranghar, and Chittorgarh Fort.

An exhibition at the NGMA Delhi will also be inaugurated on April 30, where prominent artists will present works on 12 different themes such as water conservation, women empowerment, environment and climate change, tradition and art of Northeast India, etc.

Anjolie Ela Menon will inaugurate the exhibition, and participating artists include Vibha Galhotra, Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Riyas Komu, G.R Iranna, Ashim Purkayastha, Manu Parekh, Thukral and Tagra, Paresh Maiti, Pratul Das, Jagannath Panda and Manjunath Kamath. Kiran Nadar, chairperson of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is adviser to the project.