Prophet remarks row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Ranchi

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 11 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 10:09 ist
Security personnel conduct a route march as miscreants damage vehicles during a protest in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo

Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 10 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to control any further flareups, they said.

Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added.

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Follow live updates on the Prophet remarks row on DH

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors there said.

"Two of them died late last night. The conditions of three people are serious and they are battling for their lives. The injured include CRPF personnel and policemen," a RIMS official said.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to the Medica Hospital with head injury, officials said.

Besides the head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body on being hit by stones, they said.

Some Hindutva outfits have called for a Ranchi bandh on Saturday, asking traders to keep their shops shut in protest against the violence.

Condemning the violence, Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against those involved.

The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. 

