Prophet Row Live: So far, 357 held for violence after Friday prayers, says UP officials

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 357 people from nine districts in connection with the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, a senior official said. Meanwhile, a day after Jharkhand police put up posters carrying photographs of those allegedly involved in the recent violent protests in Ranchi, the state’s Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka on Wednesday evening sought an explanation from the SSP over the “unlawful” act.