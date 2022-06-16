Prophet Row Live: So far, 357 held for violence after Friday prayers, says UP officials

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 357 people from nine districts in connection with the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, a senior official said. Meanwhile, a day after Jharkhand police put up posters carrying photographs of those allegedly involved in the recent violent protests in Ranchi, the state’s Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka on Wednesday evening sought an explanation from the SSP over the “unlawful” act.
UN chief's Spokesperson calls for halt to violence in India amidst protest after controversial remarks against Prophet
The Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a halt to any sort of violence, especially one based on perceived religious differences and hatred, amidst protests in India over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against the Prophet.
Read More
Muslim community in UP's Shahjahanpur writes to Prez demanding arrest, NSA against Nupur Sharma
Members of the Muslim community gathered at a mosque here to register their protest against the controversial remark onProphetMohammad and demanded the arrest of now-removed BJP leader Nupur Sharma.
So far, 357 held for violence after Friday prayers: UP Police official
The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 357 people from nine districts in connection with the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark againstProphetMohammad, a senior official said on Wednesday.