Pulwama attack truth revealed after claims in Pakistan Parliament: PM Modi attacks Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the truth of last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, has been accepted in Pakistan Parliament.

He also said that when the entire nation was mourning the death of brave soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack, some people indulged in "dirty politics" for their political gains.

Modi's statement came days after Pakistan's Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country's role in the Pulwama attack during a debate in their National Assembly (Parliament).

Hitting out at the Opposition on Pulwama attack, PM Modi said, "The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident".

"The country cannot forget the unwanted statements given after Pulwama attack. Dirty politics laced with selfishness and arrogance was at its peak when the country was suffering from immense pain," Modi said.

PM Modi further said that politics done after Pulwama attack "shows that people can cross any limit for their political gains'. "I want to urge such political parties not to indulge in this kind of politics as it affects the morale of our security forces," he said.

"You should refrain from playing into the hands of anti-national forces, knowingly or unknowingly," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is establishing new dimensions of unity.

After paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat, PM Modi said, "Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development...Whether it is the restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity."

"The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics... I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation," PM Modi said.

He further said that the need of the hour is that all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism. "No one can benefit from terrorism and violence. India has always fought against terrorism," he said.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) since 2014.

Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit started on Friday, reached the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district this morning and offered flowers at the feet of the monument of Sardar Patel. At the same time, rose petals were showered on the statue from helicopters.

On Friday, Modi had inaugurated as many as 17 new projects, including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity. Some of the major attractions include Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park or Jungle Safari, and a boat ride.

(With inputs from PTI)