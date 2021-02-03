R-Day violence: Rs 1 lakh reward for info on Deep Sidhu

R-Day violence: Rs 1 lakh reward for information on Deep Sidhu

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 03 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 11:41 ist
Deep Sidhu. Credit: Facebook.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actors Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Republic Day violence in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and two others.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Also read — Who is Deep Sidhu, the man allegedly behind farmers' tractor rally chaos?

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. 

Deep Sidhu
Republic Day
tractor rally
Farm Bills
Farmers Protest
Red Fort

