Rafale jet to feature in Republic Day parade for first time

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 18:13 ist
Rafale fighter jet taxis on the tarmac during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

"The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi.

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.

India
Republic Day
republic day parade
Rafale
Indian Air Force

